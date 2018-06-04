Swensons breaks ground in Avon (video)

AVON, OHIO -- Make way, Swensons Drive-In is coming to Lorain County.

The wildly popular Akron-based burger joint will open its newest location in Avon. They broke ground June 4.

A Swensons food truck is at the location between 1 and 3 p.m. today.

According to Avon City Councilwoman Tammy Holtzmeier ,the fast food restaurant is being built at 36041 Main St. and will be situated between Firestone Complete Auto Care and the Salvation Army.

The local restaurant chain, which was founded in 1934 by Wesley "Pop" Swenson, got its claim to fame with the coveted Galley Boy burger.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, but Swensons is shooting for this fall.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.