Swensons breaks ground in Avon (video)

AVON, OHIO -- Make way, Swensons Drive-In is coming to Lorain County.
The wildly popular Akron-based burger joint will open its newest location in Avon. They broke ground June 4.
A Swensons food truck is at the location between 1 and 3 p.m. today.
According to Avon City Councilwoman Tammy Holtzmeier ,the fast food restaurant is being built at 36041 Main St. and will be situated between Firestone Complete Auto Care and the Salvation Army.
The local restaurant chain, which was founded in 1934 by Wesley "Pop" Swenson, got its claim to fame with the coveted Galley Boy burger.
An official opening date has yet to be announced, but Swensons is shooting for this fall.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
In June it will have been three years since the City of Cleveland Police Department (CPD) entered into an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) after a series of investigations into the department's use of force that included the death of Tamir Rice.More >>
In June it will have been three years since the City of Cleveland Police Department (CPD) entered into an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) after a series of investigations into the department's use of force that included the death of Tamir Rice.More >>
The White House announced Tuesday morning that it will move forward with a 25 percent tariff on $50 billions worth of Chinese goods trying to come into the U.S. market place.More >>
The White House announced Tuesday morning that it will move forward with a 25 percent tariff on $50 billions worth of Chinese goods trying to come into the U.S. market place.More >>
So you're shopping for earrings online but you can't tell what they would look like on you. Are they too big? Do they hang to low? Does the color go with your skin? Do they dangle? There's an app for that, and in fact it's called Dangle AR.More >>
So you're shopping for earrings online but you can't tell what they would look like on you. Are they too big? Do they hang to low? Does the color go with your skin? Do they dangle? There's an app for that, and in fact it's called Dangle AR.More >>
The winner of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, Daniel Mesfun, is still waiting to hear if he's going to be disqualified for wearing a T-shirt that covered up his bib, or runner's number.More >>
The winner of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, Daniel Mesfun, is still waiting to hear if he's going to be disqualified for wearing a T-shirt that covered up his bib, or runner's number.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>