Today is the 44th anniversary of 10 cent beer night at Cleveland Stadium

There were 25,134 fans and 60,000 beers poured 44 years ago today as the Cleveland Indians took on the Texas Rangers at Cleveland Stadium.

The 3.2 percent beer only cost 10 cents a cup -- and there was only a six cup limit.

As anyone could imagine, things got a little out of hand on June 4, 1974.

There were 50 police officers, 19 streakers, nine arrests and seven people who visited the emergency room. There was also damage to the field and stadium when fans stormed the field.

