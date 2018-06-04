LeBron James's NBA Finals eye injury, explained

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James was raked across the eyes by Golden State Warrior Draymond Green.

While Green immediately challenged whether he even touched James, the evidence that he was hit was pretty clear when James came out the next day with a blazing red eye that looked like he turned into a cyborg.

Subconjunctival hemorrhage

The injury to James's eye is what's known as a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

According to the Mayo Clinic it, "occurs when a tiny blood vessel breaks just underneath the clear surface of your eye (conjunctiva). The conjunctiva can't absorb blood very quickly, so the blood gets trapped. You may not even realize you have a subconjunctival hemorrhage until you look in the mirror and notice the white part of your eye is bright red."

It clearly didn't effect James's performance in Game 2 where he scored 29 points, with 13 assists and nine rebounds.

The only person who appears to be effected by James's bloody looking eye is his daughter who said she's "weirded out" by it.

In a news conference James spoke about the injury before Game 2 saying:

"I'm going to have to work around it. It's not going to keep me out of the game. I mean, I'll be active, I'll be in uniform Wednesday. I'll continue to try to make plays for our team to be successful and try to get one up on the board. The eye has looked a lot better. My daughter doesn't like the way I look right now. Yeah, she didn't like the FaceTime that we had earlier. She was a little weirded out about it, but I'll be fine."

