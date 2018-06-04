Taste Buds: Time to talk beef!

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

It’s officially grilling season, so the "Taste Buds" are tackling the mouth-watering topic of beef.

On each episode of Taste Buds, Cleveland 19’s Jen Picciano is joined by fellow Taste Buds Chef Matt Mytro (of Flour in Moreland Hills) and Chef David Kocab (of The Black Pig in Ohio City) to talk about timely food topics.

This week the trio will welcome Chef Michael Ollier, from Certified Angus Beef Brand. The non-profit, CAB, is headquartered nearby in Wooster. Chef Ollier will join the Taste Buds to kick of National Steakhouse month.

He will also provide tips on how to pick, then grill the best cuts of beef. He will also discuss high quality, lesser known and more affordable cuts that home grillers can try.

Ollier will talk about dry aged beef as well, to give viewers a better idea of the flavor and price points of such offerings at your local steak house.

