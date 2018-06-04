16-year-old Shaker Heights teen accused of murdering his aunt

A 16-year-old boy was charged Monday with murdering his aunt.

Garfield Heights police said the Shaker Heights teenager shot and killed Nicole Thorpe this past January.

Thorpe was found dead in her home in the 11000 block of Crofton Road on Jan. 8.

According to police, Thorpe died from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Her nephew is charged as a juvenile and currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention facility.

