Huntington Beach Closes to swimmers because of strong rip currents

Life Guard patrolling to keep people out of the Water. (Source: WOIO)

We just passed the four year anniversary of the death of Peter Radke, a man who drowned while trying to save a little girls life at Huntington Beach.

Nearly five years later and people and still taking the strong rip currents seriously.

Bay Village Mother of four, Kristen Lang glances out to Lake Erie at what looks like a rough time on the shores of Huntington Beach.

"I haven't seen the beach this covered with water in a long time, I don't know if ever. It's pretty strong out there today," said Lang.

Though it may look intimidating, Lang and her family are no stranger to the waves.

"We've always been on the water. We've been on the Pacific ocean, the Atlantic ocean and South Florida," said Lang.

She says even though her family is pretty much full of experienced swimmers, there's no way in the world she would let any of her loved ones get into the water on a day like like this.

"I don't think I would have my daughter's out there swimming in it today. It's pretty to look at but not a good day to come out and spend the day at the beach," said Lang.

And she's not the only one who's thinking that way the beach was closed to all swimmers because of the major rip current that develops on days that are windy.

"The currents are a little strong right now. I definitely wouldn't get out in that water right now. It looks a little chilly and a little rough for me," said Kristen's friend, Jeff Yontz.

Yontz is visiting from Illinois. He says he's just happy at the fact that life guards are on duty, preventing anyone from stepping into a potential tragedy,"

"I definitely obey the signs. The life guards say don't swim - I wouldn't be swimming," said Yontz.

"I guess they're there to protect people from going out there. That's good. I'm glad they're out there today," added Lang.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from the hours of 11AM - 7PM during the Summer.

If you just so happen to find yourself being taken away by one of these strong currents you can do the following (According to Cleveland Metroparks) to help the situation.

1) Don't fight the current.

2) Swim alongside the shore until the current weakens, then swim to shore.

3) Float or tread the water if you can't swim.

4) Call or Wave for Assistance If you need help.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.