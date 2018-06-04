"Air Bud" offers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

"Air Bud" offers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Air Bud offers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers, via Twitter. (Source: AirBud) Air Bud offers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers, via Twitter. (Source: AirBud)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against a stacked Golden State Warriors team. 

The competition is tough, so tough, that the squad may need to call for back-up.

Buddy, the cross-bred golden retriever reached out via Twitter to extend his services. 

The movie Air Bud, released in 1997, follows the adventures of a young pup, with extraordinary skill on the basketball court. 

The tweet went viral, but the franchise player has been yearning for a call since the NBA Finals began. 

The Cavs may not leap at the opportunity, but they did consider bringing a team dog on board this year. 

JR Smith and Kevin Love fell in love with a 3-year-old golden retriever named Remington earlier this season.

Remington made the trip with his master for multiple playoff games this season and joined the players prior to tip-off. 

Who knows, a dog on the roster just may be the boost that the Cleveland Cavaliers need. 

The Cavs will play against the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly