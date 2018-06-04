Air Bud offers to help the Cleveland Cavaliers, via Twitter. (Source: AirBud)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against a stacked Golden State Warriors team.

The competition is tough, so tough, that the squad may need to call for back-up.

Cleveland. Call me. — Air Bud (@AIRBUD) June 4, 2018

Buddy, the cross-bred golden retriever reached out via Twitter to extend his services.

The movie Air Bud, released in 1997, follows the adventures of a young pup, with extraordinary skill on the basketball court.

The tweet went viral, but the franchise player has been yearning for a call since the NBA Finals began.

The Cavs may not leap at the opportunity, but they did consider bringing a team dog on board this year.

JR Smith and Kevin Love fell in love with a 3-year-old golden retriever named Remington earlier this season.

Remington made the trip with his master for multiple playoff games this season and joined the players prior to tip-off.

cavs couldn’t have done it without the best player on the roster...remington pic.twitter.com/DmE7a31RE4 — kaitlyn trent (@_lynkay_) May 26, 2018

Who knows, a dog on the roster just may be the boost that the Cleveland Cavaliers need.

The Cavs will play against the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3 at 9 p.m.

