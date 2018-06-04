President Trump calls off visit for Super Bowl champions - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

President Trump calls off visit for Super Bowl champions

President Trump takes back the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House. (Source WOIO) President Trump takes back the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House. (Source WOIO)
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will not visit the White House for the celebration originally scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

The White House Super Bowl celebration was canceled amid the controversial national anthem dispute. 

A number of players peacefully protested during the anthem throughout the season, going against the president's wishes. 

President Trump released a statement on Monday June, 4. 

