Former Cleveland Browns GM Dwight Clark dies from ALS at 61

Former Browns General Manager Dwight Clark passes away at 61. (Source: AP images)

Former Cleveland Browns General Manager Dwight Clark passed away after a short battle with ALS.

His wife, Kelly Clark tweeted the news from his Twitter account.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Clark served as a general manager with the Cleveland Browns from 1998-2002.

Prior to that, he played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1987.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion will be forever sketched in NFL history with his legendary grab, labeled "The Catch" in 1981 against the Dallas Cowboys.

