Former Cleveland Browns GM Dwight Clark dies from ALS at 61

Former Cleveland Browns General Manager Dwight Clark passed away after a short battle with ALS.
His wife, Kelly Clark tweeted the news from his Twitter account.
I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark.— Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018
Clark served as a general manager with the Cleveland Browns from 1998-2002.
Prior to that, he played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1987.
The two-time Super Bowl Champion will be forever sketched in NFL history with his legendary grab, labeled "The Catch" in 1981 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.