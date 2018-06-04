Former Cleveland Browns GM Dwight Clark dies from ALS at 61 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former Cleveland Browns GM Dwight Clark dies from ALS at 61

Former Cleveland Browns General Manager Dwight Clark passed away after a short battle with ALS. 

His wife, Kelly Clark tweeted the news from his Twitter account. 

Clark served as a general manager with the Cleveland Browns from 1998-2002.

Prior to that, he played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1987. 

The two-time Super Bowl Champion will be forever sketched in NFL history with his legendary grab, labeled "The Catch" in 1981 against the Dallas Cowboys.

