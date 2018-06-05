Incredible photo shows just how bad the midge swarms are in Cleveland

For the second night in a row, the midge swarms were so dense over Lake Erie and Cleveland's shoreline that they were detected on weather radar.

The most significant swarms started to appear near the lakefront over the weekend and have been invading inland ever since.

The small bugs are usually most visible during the months of June and September for up to 10 days at a time.

Midges are long and clear. Well-lit areas tend to attract the largest groups of midges. They are relatives to mosquitoes, but are more annoying than harmful to humans.

