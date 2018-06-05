Cleveland students debuting food truck at Walnut Wednesday

Cleveland students are debuting "The Executive Grille On the Go" food truck at Walnut Wednesday on June 6. (Source: CMSD)

Cleveland's food scene is anything but boring. Food trucks add another dimension to the equation.

This week, a new truck debuts at Walnut Wednesday at Perk Park in Cleveland.

Culinary students at the Jane Addams Business Careers Center, part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, are the cooks and operators of "The Executive Grille On the Go". It's a retired school bus that's been transformed into a mobile kitchen.

The students gave Wake Up Cleveland a sneak-peek at their operation as part of Cleveland 19's "Celebrating our Schools" series.

The students and their teachers are excited about the new venture and said it's a perfect way to showcase what's being done in the classroom to the public.

