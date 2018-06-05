Say 'Pie Do' with the pizza wedding bouquet

"Here comes the pie" (Source: Villa Italian Kitchen)

Just in time for wedding season, Villa Italian Kitchen is introducing the newest and most delicious wedding trend.

Now, the bride and bridesmaids can walk down the aisle with the first-ever pizza bouquet while the dashing groom awaits with a pinned pizza boutonniere.

The pizza bouquet and boutonniere is made up of freshly prepared pizza dough, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and fresh tomatoes.

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a limited number of free pizza bouquet and boutonnieres to couples ahead of their big day.

There are several Villa Italian Kitchen locations in Northeast Ohio, including in Mentor, Beachwood, and North Olmsted.

