Recall issued for opioid overdose antidote Naloxone

The manufacturer of the life-saving opioid antidote Naloxone issued a voluntary recall due to the potential presence of embedded or loose matter on the syringe plunger.

Naloxone is used to reverse a suspected opioid overdose.

If an affected Naloxone syringe is used, the patient could experience "local irritation, allergic reactions, phlebitis, end-organ granuloma, tissue ischemia, pulmonary emboli, pulmonary dysfunction, pulmonary infarction, and toxicity."

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the maker Hospira, Inc. is voluntarily recalling:

The lots were distributed to wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals across the country, as well as in Puerto Rico and Guam.

Hospira, Inc. has not yet received any reports of adverse effects associated with faulty Naloxone syringes.

