Cleveland police: Man shot on west side dies at hospital

Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred on the city's west side.

Police and paramedics responded to the 1200 block of West 91st Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived and heard the shooting victim yelling form an upstairs window. Upon entering, police found 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

The shooting victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police have not provided any potential suspect description.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.