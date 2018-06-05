Teen suspect pleads not guilty to murder of 98-year-old Wadsworth woman

The 17-year-old teen accused of murdering his 98-year-old Wadsworth neighbor appeared in court Tuesday morning to face charges as an adult for the first time.

Gavon Ramsay faces nine counts, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Ramsay pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Investigators said Ramsay killed Margaret Douglas inside her home on Portage Street in April. Police found her body hidden in a closet underneath clothes after she was reported missing.

Ramsay is being held on a $1 million bond.

