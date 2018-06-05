LeBron James named 'NBA 2K19' video game cover athlete

Some of LeBron James' plays this season seems like they belong in a video game. Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar will be placed on the cover of the 20th anniversary edition of the "NBA 2K19" video game.

They Will Know Your Name, just like they know the King's. Introducing our 20th Anniversary Edition cover athlete @KingJames. Pre-order #NBA2K19 now to play 4 days early starting September 7th https://t.co/Fwn4OnQeur pic.twitter.com/Uw0IPMhArs — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) June 5, 2018

The announcement came with a video narrating James' journey from St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School to NBA champion.

Our trailer is here for the 20th Anniversary Edition of #NBA2K19 featuring cover athlete @KingJames! Pre-order now to play 4 days early starting September 7th https://t.co/nH2w6B6Hhp pic.twitter.com/cflZi7FNtC — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) June 5, 2018

James is surrounded by inspirational words on the cover. He says he is humbled to be picked.

"We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me - from my family to where I come from and words I live by," James said.

The game features five LeBron James-themed court murals, James' Nike apparel, and 25 pairs of his shoes.

Former Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving earned a spot on the cover of the "NBA 2K18" game while wearing a Cavaliers jersey, but was traded away before the season started. The cover of the video game was then reissued with Irving in a Celtics uniform.

James' jersey cannot be seen in this year's video game cover.

