LeBron James named 'NBA 2K19' video game cover athlete - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James named 'NBA 2K19' video game cover athlete

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LeBron James lands on the cover of "NBA 2K19" (Source: NBA 2K19) LeBron James lands on the cover of "NBA 2K19" (Source: NBA 2K19)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Some of LeBron James' plays this season seems like they belong in a video game. Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar will be placed on the cover of the 20th anniversary edition of the "NBA 2K19" video game.

The announcement came with a video narrating James' journey from St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School to NBA champion.

James is surrounded by inspirational words on the cover. He says he is humbled to be picked.

"We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me - from my family to where I come from and words I live by," James said.

The game features five LeBron James-themed court murals, James' Nike apparel, and 25 pairs of his shoes.

Former Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving earned a spot on the cover of the "NBA 2K18" game while wearing a Cavaliers jersey, but was traded away before the season started. The cover of the video game was then reissued with Irving in a Celtics uniform.

James' jersey cannot be seen in this year's video game cover.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly