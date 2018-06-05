Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter temporarily closes after 5 dogs die from respiratory illness

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is temporarily closing on Tuesday and Wednesday after a respiratory illness has spread through the facility.

Five young stray dogs brought into the animal shelter over the last three weeks have passed away from the apparent respiratory illness.

Animal shelter employees are working with veterinarians to determine the nature of the illness and will clean and sanitize the facility to minimize future exposure of the illness to the dogs.

"At this moment, we are making every effort to ensure our dogs stay healthy and safe," said Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni. "We will utilize this time to continue completing as thorough of a cleaning as possible to safeguard against any potential illness going forward. We hope to learn more about the reason for the tragic loss of these young dogs through our medical investigation efforts."

The shelter is expected to reopen Thursday.

