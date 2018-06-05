Facial reconstruction mold released hoping to identify additional victim of killer Shawn Grate

The Ohio Attorney General's Office released a bulletin to several southern states in an attempt to identify a female that is believed to be a victim of convicted killer Shawn Grate.

"This victim is believed to have died at the hands of a cold-blooded killer who later went on to kill others, and the fact that she has been unidentified all this time makes her case even more tragic," said Attorney General DeWine. "By sending this bulletin, we hope this case will get more attention outside of Ohio and that someone will recognize a face they haven't seen in more than a decade."

Grate previously told police that he may have killed the female in 2004 or 2005. Her remains were found in Marion County on March 10, 2007 along Victory Road, but investigators believe she was killed several years prior to their discovery.

The victim is believed to be between the age of 15- and 30-years-old when she died. She had brown hair and likely stood between 5 foot 3 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall. She weighed between 100 to 150 pounds.

"We hope that law enforcement in these southern states will examine their missing persons reports and contact us if any of their cases are a potential match," said Marion County Sheriff Bailey. "Members of the public are also urged to spread the word about this case. We want as many people as possible to see this facial reconstruction because this young woman was someone's daughter, she was someone's friend, and someone out there knows her name."

Images of the mold were sent to law enforcement agencies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The victim's remains were also sent to the University of South Florida for analysis, according to Attorney General DeWine's office.

Investigators believe that the female victim was likely born in one of the southern states and could have spent the last five years of her life in Texas, Florida, or the Caribbean.

Last week, Grate was sentenced to death for the murders of two Ashland County women.

