Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner rules on cause of death for Mayfield High School student

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled on the cause of death for Steve Grieshammer, the Mayfield High School student who died in February at the school pool during swim practice.

The medical examiner said the 11th grader died of complications of asphyxia by drowning.

And, according to the medical examiner, Grieshammer's manner of death is accidental.

Grieshammer stopped breathing in the pool on Feb. 24 and died at MetroHealth Hospital several days later.

