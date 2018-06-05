How much are tickets to watch the Cavaliers the NBA Finals in Cleveland?

The Cavaliers look to bounce back in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. (Source: WOIO)

The secondary market is flooded with tickets to NBA Finals Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland with a wide range of prices.

At the time of publishing, Tuesday around noon, here is a break down of the most popular sites for Cavs tickets.

The just to get in price will be the most inexpensive ticket, keeping in mind this will be upper-deck, nose bleed seats.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their own market place where fans can sell tickets to each other call Flash Seats. It's really the only way to guarantee the tickets are 100 percent legitimate. Prices can also be negotiated on the site.

Game 3:

Just to get in: $200

Most expensive: $25,000 (VIP)

Game 4:

Just to get in: $240

Most expensive: $30,000 (VIP)

Game 3:

Just to get in: $230

Most expensive: $19,999.999 (Floor seat)

Game 4:

Just to get in: $280

Most expensive: $19,500 (Court-side under the basket)

Game 3:

Just to get in: $202

Most expensive: $8348 (second row from the floor)

Game 4:

Just to get in: $290

Most expensive: $5557 (five rows from the floor)

