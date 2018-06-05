114 workers arrested at garden centers during immigration sting in Sandusky, Ohio area

More than 100 arrests were made in a Customs sting in Sandusky on Tuesday. (Source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

More than 100 workers were arrested early Tuesday during immigration raids at two garden centers, officials said.

U.S. Immigration Agents showed up around 7 a.m. at Corso's Flower and Garden Center in Sandusky and Castalia.

According to authorities, 114 people were taken into custody and could face charges of identity theft and tax evasion.

Agents confirm the owner of the business is also under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation into Corso's began in October 2017.

