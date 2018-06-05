Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reveals new clouded leopard in the Rain Forest

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a new member of the family: a clouded leopard.

His name is Ryker and he resides in the Rain Forest.

He's 11-months old and will celebrate his 1st birthday next month.

Ryker is getting acclimated with his surroundings.

He's the first clouded leopard the zoo has had since 2011.

There are only a handful of clouded leopards in the country.

Animal Curator Tad Schoffner says the animals are vulnerable because they're hunted for their fur and body parts.

"Hopefully people will come in and learn about cloud leopards and learn about what is threatening them and be encouraged to take action to help out in their conservation," he said.

