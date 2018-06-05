A look at Cleveland's historic Coast Guard station that's been closed since 1976

Phase one of the restoration of Cleveland’s historic former Coast Guard Station is complete.

The graffiti is disappearing, the sounds of activity are returning and as one visitor commented, “There’s a roof over our head.”

The doors swung open at the historic lifesaving station for members of the media Tuesday, June 5, to get a glimpse of the restorations being made to the home of the Burning River Fest. The familiar white concrete building was constructed in 1940, and abandoned in 1976.

The restoration, begun in 2016, reached a milestone with the completed interior restoration of the main building that once housed the Coast Guard sleeping quarters, kitchen, and living quarters. A 75 foot tower rises out of the main building providing a unique perspective of Lake Erie, and the city skyline.

The most recent work was funded with proceeds from the annual Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Burning River Fest. Funds raised during the event benefit clean water initiatives through the Burning River Foundation.

The Foundry, Cleveland’s rowing and sailing center, has taken up residence in the building that once launched the U.S. Coast Guard vessels. The Foundery hosts high school and collegiate sailing team practices as well as regattas. The newly restored lagoon behind the building is ideal for soft launches and working with novice boaters.

Restorations complete to date include the exterior concrete restoration, the historic flag pole, new roofs on the boat house, and the main building, garage roof, as well as painting, new and restored windows and garage doors. The Foundry installed new boat docks.

The Cleveland Metroparks is restoring the property with several partners including the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Foundation, The Gund Foundation, Burning River Foundation, Sherwin Williams, PNC Bank, Oswald Companies, ArcelorMittal, Kent H. Smith Charitable Trust and the O’Neill Brothers Foundation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.