You have to see the spectacular view of the city from the old Cleveland Coast Guard tower

The view from the tower at the historic Cleveland U.S. Coast Guard Station.

The Cleveland Metroparks unlocked the doors to the historic U.S. Coast Guard Station on Whiskey Island for one quick look at completed renovations being made to the historic building.

While the work being done is remarkable, it's the view from the tower that is going to be enviable.

The Metroparks hopes to someday be able to open the building to the public.

