LeBron James: Cavs, Golden State doesn't want invitation to White House after NBA Finals

LeBron James says "Regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway." (Source: AP Images)

Prior to Game 3 during a press conference, LeBron James was asked about President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House.

Yesterday Trump announced the the Super Bowl Champions were no longer invited to the celebration at the White House, initially scheduled for Tuesday, June 5.

Donald Trump issues a statement saying neither the #Eagles, nor team representatives, are welcome at the White House tomorrow for their Super Bowl visit. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/PXEoZ43XY0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2018

James said he wasn't shocked by Trump's decision.

"That's typical of him," he said.

LeBron on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House pic.twitter.com/qBUVmydfEi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2018

James has always been vocal about stories involving the president.

Just another reason for me to revisit LeBron’s “U bum” tweet. pic.twitter.com/SvyRHu53Ey — Petty Set Go! (@coreymart1n) June 4, 2018

He spoke on potentially visiting the White House at the end of the NBA Finals:

"I know regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway," said James, "It won't be Golden Sate or Cleveland going."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.