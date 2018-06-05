LeBron James: Cavs, Golden State doesn't want invitation to Whit - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James: Cavs, Golden State doesn't want invitation to White House after NBA Finals

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
LeBron James says "Regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway." (Source: AP Images) LeBron James says "Regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway." (Source: AP Images)
Prior to Game 3 during a press conference, LeBron James was asked about President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House. 

Yesterday Trump announced the the Super Bowl Champions were no longer invited to the celebration at the White House, initially scheduled for Tuesday, June 5.

James said he wasn't shocked by Trump's decision.

"That's typical of him," he said. 

James has always been vocal about stories involving the president. 

He spoke on potentially visiting the White House at the end of the NBA Finals: 

"I know regardless of who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway," said James, "It won't be Golden Sate or Cleveland going." 

