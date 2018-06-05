Cleveland barber offers to check blood pressure, with haircuts

Waverly Willis, the owner of Urban Kutz babershop has become a social staple in many communities.

Willis, a kidney cancer survivor, is taking it upon himself to convince his clientele to get their blood pressure checked, while at the shop.



The Centers for Disease Control says that almost 1,000 deaths each day are caused by the silent killer, high blood pressure. The owner of this barbershop knows that... and is doing something lifesaving about it.



"I think it was in 2013, 29-thousand men, not Black men, just men period died from hypertension."



The shocking numbers forced Willis to take action.



"Well, I started to do this because I noticed that some of my clients were disappearing. When I would run into a gentleman's wives, girlfriends, daughters, etc., I would ask them what happened to them."



In educating his clientele, he has seen major improvements in their lifestyles.



The effects of high blood pressure

Stroke

Diabetes,

Hardening of the arteries

Kidney disease

Eye disease

Pre-eclampsia

Erectile dysfunction

Diet, exercise and staying away from salt are keys to lowering your high blood pressure.