Cleveland very present in new Matthew McConaughey movie trailer, 'White Boy Rick' (video)

Since last year there have been signs that Matthew Mcconaughey was working on a big project in Cleveland.
Just got a glimpse of #MatthewMcConaughey shooting a movie on the east side of #Cleveland. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Ce7br4fsgo— Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) March 24, 2017
Thanks to the new trailer, we finally get a glimpse of the Academy Award winner's latest work.
The film, based on a true story, follows the life of Richard Wershe Jr., the 14-year-old FBI informant turned, drug kingpin.
This true-crime documentary aims to set the record straight on the urban legend known as "White Boy Rick."— iTunes (@iTunes) May 31, 2018
Watch #WhiteBoy now exclusively on iTunes.https://t.co/rCBGWjW7vC pic.twitter.com/Lphnatx19M
The film is set in Detroit in 1984, and was filmed in Cleveland for the majority of the project.
The film was shot throughout the city, particularly on Cleveland's west-side in Lakewood, but also on 128th Street and Beachwood Avenue for a solid portion.
Mcconaughey plays the teenager's father, who struggles raising, Rick and his older sister throughout the film.
The film officially hits theaters starting Sept. 14, 2018.
