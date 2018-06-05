Cleveland very present in new Matthew McConaughey movie trailer, - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland very present in new Matthew McConaughey movie trailer, 'White Boy Rick' (video)

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Since last year there have been signs that Matthew Mcconaughey was working on a big project in Cleveland. 

Thanks to the new trailer, we finally get a glimpse of the Academy Award winner's latest work. 

White Boy Rick

The film, based on a true story, follows the life of Richard Wershe Jr., the 14-year-old FBI informant turned, drug kingpin.

The film is set in Detroit in 1984, and was filmed in Cleveland for the majority of the project.

The film was shot throughout the city, particularly on Cleveland's west-side in Lakewood, but also on 128th Street and Beachwood Avenue for a solid portion.

Mcconaughey plays the teenager's father, who struggles raising, Rick and his older sister throughout the film. 

The film officially hits theaters starting Sept. 14, 2018.

