Kate Spade was answer to Jeopardy! question day before her death (video)

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Law enforcement sources told the Associated Press she appeared to have died from a suicide, and she left behind a note.
Coincidentally, the day before she was found in her Manhattan apartment by her housekeeper, according to The New York Times, her name was the answer to a Jeopardy! question.
Police have not publicly released any information, but sources told the AP and other news outlets that she had been found hanged.
Spade, 55, rose to prominence in fashion starting with her line of handbags in the 1990s, starting a company along with husband Andy Spade.
The company later expanded to sell clothing, accessories and household items.
Kate and Andy Spade sold majority stake in their company to Neiman Marcus in 1999, and the remaining shares in 2006 for a combined $93 million. They started a new venture in 2016, called Frances Valentine, selling handbags and footwear.
