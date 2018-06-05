13 Shake Shack pictures to make you drool before it opens in Cleveland's Orange Village June 7 (photos)

Back in June of 2017 Shake Shack announced they would be setting up a restaurant in Cleveland's Orange Village in Spring of 2018.

The Orange Village location is located at located at 311 Park Ave.

The opening will be at 11 a.m. on June 7.

Shake Shack was ranked the best chain burger by MSN.com. The restaurant offers five different types of burgers.

For vegetarians customers can order the 'Shroom Burger. To look at the Shake Shack menu, click here.

