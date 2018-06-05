Overtime: Cleveland Cavaliers ready to do whatever it takes in Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers will lay it all on the line in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday June, 6. (Source: ApImages)

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

Andrew Perna of Real GM will talk about what the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to survive at home, being down 0-2.

Coach Tyronn Lue told media that guard Rodney Hood would get an opportunity to play in Game 3.

Cavs Coach Ty Lue says Rodney Hood will get “a chance” during Game 3, that he’s been working hard in practices. Ty would not reveal if Cleveland willl have any starting lineup changes. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 5, 2018

They crew will also discuss the hype surrounding the next two games and the impact the series will have on LeBron James' legacy.

Join Mark Schwab and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

