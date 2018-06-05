Overtime: Cleveland Cavaliers ready to do whatever it takes in G - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overtime: Cleveland Cavaliers ready to do whatever it takes in Game 3

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Cavaliers will lay it all on the line in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday June, 6. (Source: ApImages) The Cleveland Cavaliers will lay it all on the line in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday June, 6. (Source: ApImages)
Andrew Perna of Real GM  will talk about what the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to survive at home, being down 0-2. 

Coach Tyronn Lue told media that guard Rodney Hood would get an opportunity to play in Game 3.

They crew will also discuss the hype surrounding the next two games and the impact the series will have on LeBron James' legacy. 

