17-year-old-girl struck and killed by truck in Eastlake - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

17-year-old-girl struck and killed by truck in Eastlake

Posted by Brian Koster
Connect
Source:woio Source:woio
EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

A 17-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a truck this afternoon on Vine Street.

Police said the girl was walking on Vine Street around 1:45 p.m. when she was hit by a truck that swerved off the road at East 337th.

Eastlake police are still investigating on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly