Cleveland Hopkins Airport working to bring in new flights and destinations

New airlines, flights and destinations could be coming to Cleveland Hopkins Airport, thanks to a national conference that brought dozens of top airline representatives to Cleveland.

Last month, the first ever WOW Air flight from Cleveland to Iceland took off. It's a new airline and a new destination workers at Cleveland Hopkins Airport couldn't be more proud of.

"We've had big wins lately with the addition of WOW Air and Iceland Air with our first service to Europe since 2009," said Todd Payne, Chief of Marketing and Air Service Development at Cleveland Airport Systems.

Payne knows Clevelanders want even more.

"People in Cleveland want to go to Orlando, they want to go to Las Vegas, they want to go to Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles and we have more service to markets like that than we ever have before and we do that at these meetings," he said.

This week, Cleveland is hosting Jumpstart, which is a large annual conference that draws hundreds of people throughout the airport industry. Twenty-nine airlines and 195 airport organizations are in town vying for flights and destinations.

"I think Cleveland's done very well, actually, and they've attracted a lot of low cost competitors, which creates price and service competition. At the end of the day, that's great for passengers because they get to more places and do so more affordably," said Matthew Cornelius, Air Policy Vice President at Airports Council International.

Cleveland already worked a new deal at this year's conference.

"Our largest unserved market is Cleveland San Diego. Frontier Airlines announced Cleveland San Diego service today starting in August," said Payne.

Payne said 9.1 million people flew out of Hopkins in 2017. This year, the airport expects 9.5 million people to fly. They hope those numbers help convince airlines to add opportunities to northeast Ohio.

"We'd like to get more airlines. At this point, as far as domestic carriers, Alaska Airlines is the one airline that doesn't fly to Cleveland right now. We met with them today," said Payne.

On top of the new Iceland flights, Cleveland currently offers service from nine different domestic airlines, including: Air Canada, Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United.

