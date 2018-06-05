Breaking: Cleveland man shot and killed at eastside bar

According to police, a Cleveland man was shot at Lady Luck Pub & Eatery. (Source: WOIO)

According to police, a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at Lady Luck Pub & Eatery.

Police say the victim is a white male in his 40s, with a gun shoot wound to the body.

Upon arrival, officers said they heard the victim yelling from an upstairs window.

After entering and clearing the house, officers found the victim in an upstairs bedroom.

EMS arrived minutes later and transferred the victim to Metro Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.