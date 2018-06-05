Man shot to death in parking lot of a bar on Cleveland's east side

According to police, a Cleveland man was shot at Lady Luck Pub & Eatery. (Source: WOIO)

Police said a 37-year-old man was murdered in the parking lot of the Lady Luck Pub & Eatery, located at 19309 Nottingham.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found Issac Carson shot multiple times.

EMS took Carson to University Hospitals, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.