Watch parties, goat yoga and more ways to celebrate the NBA Finals returning to Cleveland

Goat yoga classes will be offered in downtown Cleveland Wednesday (Source: Feels Like Home Farm)

Even if you were not able to snag a ticket to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, there are still plenty of ways to help cheer on the Cavs.

WATCH: Wake Up Cleveland is LIVE 4:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

There are more than 45 bars and restaurants that are included in this year's Cavaliers Official Watch Party locations.

Fan Fest will also get underway outside of The Q, and is a free event that is geared towards the entire family.

Fans can even sign up for goat yoga in honor of Cleveland "G.O.A.T." Sessions begin at 7 a.m. and run into the evening.

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.