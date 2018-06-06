Human remains discovered by dog in Lake County

Police say a family dog brought human remains back to its owner's backyard after discovering them in a wooded area in Madison Township.

According to Madison Township police, investigators responded to a call at a home on Bennett Road Monday afternoon after reports of human remains were discovered nearby.

Cadaver dogs found a partially decomposed human body in the woods after scouring the area Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The remains were sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office in hopes of identifying the remains.

The initial investigation indicates there were no obvious signs of foul play, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

