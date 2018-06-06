Cleveland Kids' Book Bank working to 'Stop the Slide'

The Cleveland Kids' Book Bank is working to make sure area children have reading material and stay up to speed with their literacy year-round. (Source: Cleveland Kids' Book Bank)

The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank works year-round to make sure children stay connected to books and up to speed with literacy.

They provide free books to deserving children during their summer “Stop the Slide” campaign.

Just because school’s out the non-profit doesn’t want school kids to put reading on the back burner.

New this summer, the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank is teaming up with the Chesterland Rotary Club.

The rotary club will be utilizing it’s “Book Mobile”, a colorful school bus, to deliver books to children at area pools. The idea is to reach children wherever they may be.

The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank also benefits from partnerships with the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” book drive.

This year, the National Council of Jewish Women are partnering with the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank to make help make sure deserving children have new reading materials.

The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank is always in need of volunteers and donations of new and gently used books. For more information contact the organization via their website or at 216-417-1803.

Since the organization’s start, more than a million books have been distributed.

