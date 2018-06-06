Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 3: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. on June 6.

The Cavs are down 0-2 in the 7-game series.

The Cavs are coming home for the next two games.

The team has lost one home game in the playoffs and that was Sunday, April 15 against the Indiana Pacers.

Wednesday night's game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be on WTAM 1100 AM radio.

