Warrensville Heights holds arbitration hearing for former police officer Nakia Jones

Will a former police officer get her job back?

Warrensville Heights is holding an arbitration hearing Wednesday to decide if Nakia Jones will receive her job back.

The African-American police officer was fired in October 2017 after allegedly violating sick leave policy.

Jones said she was fired in retaliation after a video she posted on Facebook went viral.

In the video, she spoke about police brutality after the death of Alton Sterling, who was killed by Louisiana police officers in 2016. The video garnered more than 8 million views.

"How dare you stand next to me in the same uniform and murder somebody. How dare you? You ought to be ashamed of yourself," she said in the video.

She said the words were her opinions.

Jones recently wrote a book, The Truth Divided, detailing what happened to her after the video went viral.

Wednesday's hearing was closed to the media. The next hearing will be July 3rd.

Jones' attorney says he is pleased with how things are going so far.

"I'm confident they won't be able to demonstrate just cause and like I said earlier, the evidence is coming out well so far. That's all we can hope for," said Adam Chaloupka, Attorney for Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association.

