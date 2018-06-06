Cleveland Cavaliers fan mows 'Whatever It Takes' into his Avon home's lawn (photos)

Hey, whatever it takes, right?

Tony Psaltis of Avon posted aerial pictures of his neighbor's front lawn with the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Finals motto and official hashtag carved into the grass.

Psaltis is a professional photographer and owner of Buckeye Photography and posted a few pictures of the grass art on his Facebook page.

As of Wednesday afternoon before Game 3 in Cleveland, more than 50 people shared the pictures.

The Cavs are 0-2 going into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Game 3 in Cleveland is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. The game is available to watch on ABC and streaming on WatchESPN.

Game 4 is planned for Friday, June 8 in Cleveland at 9 p.m.

