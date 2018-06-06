Cleveland high school students debut food truck at Walnut Wednesday

Cleveland students are debuting "The Executive Grille On the Go" food truck at Walnut Wednesday on June 6. (Source: CMSD)

The Executive Grille on the Go food truck rolled onto the food scene at Walnut Wednesday.

The truck is operated by culinary students from Cleveland Schools' Jane Addams Business Careers Center.

It was an old school bus converted with the help of career-technical students at Cleveland's Max S. Hayes High School.

The food truck is an extension of the student-operated restaurant staffed by the schools Culinary Arts Department and located on the ground floor of Jane Addams Business Careers Center.

The students gave Wake Up Cleveland a sneak-peek at their operation as part of Cleveland 19's "Celebrating our Schools" series.

The truck will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walnut Wednesday around Perk Plaza in downtown Cleveland. The menu: from loaded nachos to grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.