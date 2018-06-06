Security guard finds murder victim outside apartment complex

A security guard found a murder victim in the pool area of an apartment complex.

Akron police said the guard found the body at the Spring Hill Apartments in the 1200 block of Everton Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officers, the guard attempted to give first aid until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's girlfriend lives in the apartment complex and told police two armed men broke into her apartment and stole cash.

After the robbery, her boyfriend gave chase and was shot multiple times.

His name is not being released at this time.

Officers have arrested Christian Pittman, 22, in connection with the murder.

Pittman showed up at Mercy Hospital in Canton with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. After being treated, he was taken into custody.

Police are still looking to identify another man and woman who were also possibly involved in the robbery and homicide.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.