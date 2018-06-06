Cleveland Indians attendance for Tuesday's game was 834,622 (mostly uninvited)

Progressive Field has 35,041 seats, but attendance during the June 5 game was 834,622 (mostly uninvited midges), according to a very hilarious tweet from the Cleveland Indians account.

Everyone will think this is funny except Joba Chamberlain, of course.

If you don't remember the famous 2007 ALDS game against the New York Yankees where midges influenced the course of history, read about it here.

Midges are back in Cleveland now in such a fury that they are showing up on radar.

A post shared by bearcatbash (@bearcatbash) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Despite midges covering every inch of Progressive Field, the Tribe beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. The Indians play June 6 at 1:10 p.m. against the Brewers again.

