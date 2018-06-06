Akron police looking for bank robbery suspect

A bank robbery suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash during a robbery Wednesday morning.

Akron police said the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 500 block of South Canton Road around 10 a.m.

According to officers, after handing over the note, the suspect threatened he had a gun, but none was seen.

The suspect,who has been identified as Gary Neal Jr., fled on foot with the cash.

Neal, 55, remains on the loose.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

