Man charged with driving drunk, killing Eastlake teen

Police say a drunken driver is now charged with killing a 17-year-old Eastlake girl.

Eastlake police say Eric Dean Jones, 26, was driving a work truck Tuesday afternoon on Vine Street near E. 337th.

According to officers, Jones, of Akron, lost control and drove off the right side of the road, striking Maddisan Chase.

The Eastlake teen was walking when she was hit by the truck.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After hitting the teenager, Jones then crashed into a pole. He was not injured.

Eastlake police have charged Jones with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control.

Jones is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be back in Willoughby Municipal Court on June 12.

Chase attended North High School in Eastlake and counselors were available at the school Wednesday afternoon.

