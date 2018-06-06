East Cleveland city leaders deliver water to more than 200 apart - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland city leaders deliver water to more than 200 apartment residents

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Connect
Owl's Nest residents have been without water since Tuesday. (Source: WOIO) Owl's Nest residents have been without water since Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

About 260 residents are without water due to a service line break at an East Cleveland apartment complex. 

The East Cleveland police chief learned about the situation and with the help of EMS, the city and the fire department they delivered 2 pallets of water to the residents. 

The Owl's Nest Apartments on North Taylor Road have been without water since Tuesday. 

Repairs are underway to fix the service line break. 

The police chief said he will deliver more water if necessary. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly