Eastlake police identify man found dead in the woods

A passer-by found a body in the woods near the Eastlake Community Center on East 349th Street, officials said.

Eastlake police said the body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday by a man walking his dog.

According to officers, the victim is Ronald Sekston III.

The 30-year-old is from Eastlake.

The Lake County Coroner will now determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.