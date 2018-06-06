Lake Erie walleye fishing is the best it's been in almost four decades

Bubba Strauss with some of his latest walleye. He says Lake Erie walleye fishing is best it's been since the 1980's. (Source: Bubba Strauss)

In the spring it was predicted the walleye fishing season on Lake Erie could be pretty good.

In fact one, Ohio Department of Natural Resources official said it could be like walleye anglers won the lottery.

A couple months into it now and the predictions were spot on.

"Too happy and satisfied seeing the walleye population flourish like back in the 80’s," is how Bubba Strauss, an avid walleye fisherman, described the fishing so far this year.

The good year can be attributed to the winters of 2014 and 2015.

Both years had lake freezes last longer than usual which helped with a late walleye spawning season.

Also, those years had good alga and plankton blooms which the walleye spawn fed on.

Those fish are finally large enough, over 15 inches, to be considered legal keepers by ODNR.

"Sunday was awesome," Strauss said. "We left Edgewater at 6 a.m. and had our 18 walleye by 7:30 a.m. That’s pretty quick for a three-man limit (of six) fish per person which is the law."

Strauss says not only are they catching them quick they are good sized.

"Sixteen- to 24-inch walleye mostly ... and occasionally a few hogs at 26- to 31-inches,” Strauss said.

It's not like Strauss and his crew have a secret fishing hole either.

"We have been fishing straight out from Cleveland to the Gold Coast (Lakewood) in 36- to 45-feet of water," Strauss said.

