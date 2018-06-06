Do you want to work for the Cleveland Browns? Now's your chance

The Cleveland Browns Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring event at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

Open interviews will be held for open positions at FirstEnergy Stadium with the potential for opportunities at other Aramark locations around Cleveland.

To attend the event, enter through the NW Suite Entrance, and go to the Draft Room of the of the North side of FirstEnergy Stadium.

See the open positions and fill out an application prior to the event, go to aramark.com/careers, search "FirstEnergy," in "Cleveland."

You must be at least 18-years-old to apply, and 21-years-old to serve alcohol.

